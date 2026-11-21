The deceased were Anbarasan (27), from Sendamangalam, and Balasubramani (26), from Sirumangadu. Both were working at a private company near Kattukootu Road in Sriperumbudur. On Friday night, they were returning home after work. Anbarasan was riding the bike, while Balasubramani was riding pillion.

As they were travelling along the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway, a van from the opposite direction collided head-on with their bike. Both men were thrown off the vehicle and sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.