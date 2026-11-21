CHENNAI: Two friends were killed in an accident after their bike collided with a van on the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway near Sriperumbudur.
The deceased were Anbarasan (27), from Sendamangalam, and Balasubramani (26), from Sirumangadu. Both were working at a private company near Kattukootu Road in Sriperumbudur. On Friday night, they were returning home after work. Anbarasan was riding the bike, while Balasubramani was riding pillion.
As they were travelling along the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway, a van from the opposite direction collided head-on with their bike. Both men were thrown off the vehicle and sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.
Sriperumbudur police arrived at the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them to Sriperumbudur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case and are searching for the van driver, who fled the scene after the collision.