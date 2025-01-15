2 fliers arrested by Chennai Customs with gold worth Rs 63 lakh

CHENNAI: A man and woman from Chennai, who returned to the city from abroad, were caught by the Customs officials at the Chennai airport for trying to smuggle gold worth Rs 63 lakh in separate incidents.

In the first incident, the Customs officials were checking the passengers who arrived from Dubai on Tuesday.

The officials found one of the passengers acting suspiciously and stopped him.

During the personal check of the male passenger hailing from Chennai, the officials found that he was carrying gold hidden inside his clothes.

The officials recovered and seized 490 grams of gold worth Rs 35 lakh and the passenger was arrested.

Further investigation is on.

In another incident, the officials who were checking the passengers who arrived from Singapore intercepted a woman from Chennai.

When they checked her luggage, there was nothing suspicious inside.

Then they conducted a personal search, during which they found that she had hidden gold chains inside her clothes.

The Customs officials seized chains weighing about 380 grams worth Rs 28 lakh and the passenger was arrested.