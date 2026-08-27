2 days, 2 ATMs: Rs 11.5 lakh stolen in Gummidipoondi

Police said the gang struck an ATM on Kakkalur bypass road near Gummidipoondi.

Kiosks of two banks function in adjacent buildings. While the gang broke into one machine, they failed to breach the second, according to police sources.

The crime came to light on Wednesday morning when a customer entered the Axis Bank ATM kiosk to withdraw cash, found the machine broken open, and alerted the police.

A police team rushed to the spot and found that the gang had used a gas welding machine to cut open the Axis Bank ATM and loot the cash.