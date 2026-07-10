2 arrested for duping job aspirants of nearly Rs 2 crore in Chennai

The accused, K Silambarasan (35) of Tiruvannamalai and S Prabhu (41) of Maduravoyal, were arrested on Thursday (July 9) and remanded in judicial custody.

The case was registered on a complaint by R Pradeepraja (27), an MSc graduate from Perungudi, who alleged that the accused, operating through Sharaa Info Developers Private Ltd in Maduravoyal, promised him a high-paying job in reputed firms, including Robert Bosch, and took Rs 2.69 lakh from him.