2 arrested for duping job aspirants of nearly Rs 2 crore in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested two men for allegedly cheating more than 100 job seekers of nearly Rs 2 crore by promising jobs in leading multinational companies.
The accused, K Silambarasan (35) of Tiruvannamalai and S Prabhu (41) of Maduravoyal, were arrested on Thursday (July 9) and remanded in judicial custody.
The case was registered on a complaint by R Pradeepraja (27), an MSc graduate from Perungudi, who alleged that the accused, operating through Sharaa Info Developers Private Ltd in Maduravoyal, promised him a high-paying job in reputed firms, including Robert Bosch, and took Rs 2.69 lakh from him.
However, he never got the promised job or a refund.
During their investigation, the CCB's job fraud investigation wing found that the accused had similarly collected nearly Rs 2 crore from over 100 job aspirants.
The police have seized their mobile phones and other documents and are investigating further.