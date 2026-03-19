192 Tamils stuck in Bahrain airlifted to Chennai

The evacuation was coordinated by members of the Bahrain Tamil Sangam, who made special arrangements to prioritise the return of vulnerable individuals, including elderly people, pregnant women, children, and patients from Tamil Nadu.

The war tensions involving Israel, the United States, and Iran since February 28 have resulted in airspace closures across several Middle Eastern and Gulf countries, leading to the suspension of regular flight services, leaving many Indians, including a large number of Tamils, stranded in Bahrain.