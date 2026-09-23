19 percent cut in Madras University budget; allocation of pension down 38.5 percent

The university's budget, approved at the recent Senate meeting, estimates expenditure of Rs 308.60 crore for 2026-27, down from the revised estimate of Rs 381.92 crore for 2025-26.

The reduction is largely attributed to lower provisions for pension-related expenditure. The allocation under the pension head has been cut by 38.5 per cent, from Rs 191.18 crore in 2025-26 to Rs 117.58 crore in 2026-27, a reduction of Rs 73.60 crore.

However, university sources said the reduction would not affect the monthly pension being paid to existing pensioners.

The university has earmarked Rs 100.35 crore for monthly pension and family pension in 2026-27, compared with Rs 108.83 crore in the previous year's revised estimate.