19 EMUs on Chennai Central-Gudur section cancelled for 4 hours on July 1

CHENNAI: As many as 19 EMUs operated on the Chennai Central-Gudur section will be cancelled due to line block permitted between Gummidipundi and Kavaraipettai stations from 1:20 pm to 5:20 pm (4 hours) on July 1.

Moore Market Complex (MMC) – Sullurupeta MEMU leaving MMC at 5:40 am, 10.15 am, and 12.10 pm, Sullurupeta – Nellore MEMU leaving Sullurupeta at 8:10 am, MMC – Gummidipundi EMU leaving MMC at 10:30 am, 11:35 am, and 1.40 pm, Avadi – MMC MEMU passenger MEMU leaving Avadi at 4:25 am, Chennai Beach – Gummidipundi EMU leaving Beach station at 12.40 pm and 2.40 pm on July 1 would be fully cancelled.

Chennai Beach – Gummidipundi EMU leaving Beach station at 2.40 pm, Gummidipundi – MMC local EMU leaving Gummidipundi at 1 pm, 2.30 pm, 3.15 pm and 3.45 pm, Sullurupeta – MMC passenger MEMU leaving Sullurupeta at 12:35 pm, 1.15 pm and 3.10 pm, Gummidipundi – Chennai Beach local EMU leaving Gummidipundi at 4.30 pm and Nellore – Sullurupeta passenger MEMU leaving Nellore at 10:20 am would be fully cancelled on July 1, a release issued by SR said.

Chengalpattu – Gummidipundi local EMU leaving Chengalpattu at 9:55 am and Gummidipundi - Tambaram local EMU leaving Gummidipundi at 3 pm would be partially cancelled between Gummidipundi and Beach stations.

Due to the cancellation, special trains will be operated from MMC to Ponneri and Minjur, Beach to Ennore and Ponneri, MMC to Minjur, Ponneri to MMC and Beach, Minjur to MMC and Ennore to MMC on July 1.