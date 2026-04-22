1.88 lakh people travel from Chennai in special buses ahead of polls

CHENNAI: As the Assembly elections are set to be held on April 23, a total of 1,88,705 people travelled from Chennai to their hometowns in special buses on Tuesday night (April 21), according to a Daily Thanthi report.
On Tuesday alone, 3,431 buses were operated from Chennai to different destinations.
Officials said 3,570 special buses would be operated on Wednesday (April 22) and 600 more buses would run till 1 pm on Thursday (April 23) to various parts of the state.
The buses are being operated from Koyambedu, Kilambakkam and Madhavaram bus termini.
Special buses are being operated by the State Transport Corporation to facilitate voters travelling from the city to various districts to cast their votes.
In addition, two special trains to southern districts and one to Coimbatore are also being operated on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, passengers have complained of extra fares being charged in omni buses operating to southern districts.