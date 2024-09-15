1878 Vinayagar idols immersed in sea with no major incidents : Chennai Police

CHENNAI: As many as 1878 Vinayagar idols from Chennai, Tambaram and Avadi Commissionerates were taken on a procession and immersed in the four immersion points allocated by the police on Sunday without any major incidents.

The idols were immersed at Foreshore Estate, Neelanakarai, Kasimedu and Thiruvottiyur.

Of the 1878 idols, 1277 were taken on procession from Chennai police limits while 591 idols and 196 idols were taken on procession from Tambaram and Avadi police limits respectively.

Greater Chennai Police had deployed over 16500 police personnel and 2000 home guard volunteers on security detail to prevent any untoward incidents.

GCP Commissioner A Arun appreciated the personnel for their efforts in ensuring a peaceful procession and immersion.