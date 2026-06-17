184 years on, Chennai’s Pachaiyappa's College to welcome girl students

CHENNAI: In a landmark decision, the Tamil Nadu government has granted co-educational status to Pachaiyappa's College, allowing women students to enrol in the 184-year-old institution from the upcoming academic year.
Established in 1842, Pachaiyappa's College is one of India's oldest institutions of higher education and is widely recognised for its contributions to academic excellence, social responsibility and educational service.
The government has issued an order permitting the admission of women students, a move that is expected to align the institution with evolving educational needs while promoting gender inclusion in higher education without compromising its long-standing legacy.
Welcoming the decision, the college management thanked the Tamil Nadu government and the Higher Education Department for approving its request. In a statement, the management said the approval was the outcome of sustained efforts and the collective vision of various stakeholders who worked towards making the institution more inclusive.
The move comes at a time when the college has been grappling with declining enrolment in several programmes. College authorities cited concerns over student admissions in recent years and argued that opening the institution to female students would help improve enrolment and strengthen its academic profile.
To address the issue, the college had sought permission from the government to admit women students and convert the institution into a co-educational college. The proposal has now received official approval.
The decision follows a similar initiative undertaken by the state government in 2024, when Government Arts College for Men, Nandanam, was converted into a co-educational institution. Officials had then pointed to a rise in admissions after women students were allowed to enrol, leading to improved overall student strength.
With the latest approval, Pachaiyappa's College is set to begin a new chapter in its nearly two-century-long history while continuing its educational mission and service to society.