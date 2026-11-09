18-year-old boy hacked to death by gang targeting elder brother in Chennai

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old boy was hacked to death by a gang that allegedly came to murder his elder brother over previous enmity in Vyasarpadi, Chennai, on Sunday night.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, Silambarasan, a resident of Vyasarpadi, had reportedly been having a dispute with Surya, a resident of the same locality, for the past few days. In connection with the enmity, a five-member gang, including Surya and his father, arrived in the area on Sunday night, armed with deadly weapons, in search of Silambarasan.
When the gang attempted to attack Silambarasan with the intention of killing him, he managed to escape from the spot. Enraged by this, the gang members allegedly attacked his 18-year-old younger brother, Dhanush, who was present there, hacking him repeatedly. He suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.
On information, Vyasarpadi police rushed to the spot, recovered Dhanush's body and sent it to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.
The police registered a case and launched a search for all five suspects, including Surya and his father, who fled the scene.
The murder, which took place on Deepavali night, has triggered shock and grief among residents of the locality.