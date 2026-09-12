17-year run comes to an end, duo nabbed for Rs 3.22-lakh LIC maturity cheque fraud

CHENNAI: After successfully evading the law for 17 long years, two men who were allegedly involved in fraudulently encashing an LIC policyholder's maturity cheque worth Rs 3.22 lakh finally landed in the net of the Greater Chennai police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB).
The case dates back to 2009, when Kannan, an LIC manager in Anna Salai, lodged a complaint with the Chennai City Police Commissioner's Office. According to the complaint, a maturity cheque for Rs 3,22,500 belonging to LIC policyholder V Vijayakumar had been sent to his address in Sowcarpet.
However, unidentified persons allegedly obtained the cheque, created forged documents in Vijayakumar's name, and impersonated him to encash the amount through a bank.
A case was registered by the Central Crime Branch's Video Piracy Cell and Conventional Crime Investigation Wing (VPC-CCIW), and an investigation was launched.
Following renewed efforts by a special police team recently, Prathap (41), a native of Kumbakonam in Thanjavur, was arrested on August 31. Later on September 10, his alleged associate, Arjunan (50) of MG Nagar in Taramani, was arrested.
The police said documents connected to the case were seized from the accused. Both men were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.