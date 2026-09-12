17-year run comes to an end, duo nabbed for Rs 3.22-lakh LIC maturity cheque fraud

The case dates back to 2009, when Kannan, an LIC manager in Anna Salai, lodged a complaint with the Chennai City Police Commissioner's Office. According to the complaint, a maturity cheque for Rs 3,22,500 belonging to LIC policyholder V Vijayakumar had been sent to his address in Sowcarpet.

However, unidentified persons allegedly obtained the cheque, created forged documents in Vijayakumar's name, and impersonated him to encash the amount through a bank.

A case was registered by the Central Crime Branch's Video Piracy Cell and Conventional Crime Investigation Wing (VPC-CCIW), and an investigation was launched.