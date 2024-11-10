168 Bengaluru-bound fliers stranded in Chennai due to flight diversion, mandatory rest for pilot

CHENNAI: The fliers heading to Bengaluru from Abu Dhabi were left stranded in Chennai after the aircraft on which they were travelling was diverted to the city airport due to bad weather in Bengaluru. Making matters worse for them, the pilot had to be taken off duty for mandatory rest.

The Air India Express flight with 168 passengers bound for Bengaluru was originally scheduled to land in Bengaluru. However, it was diverted to Chennai along with three other flights from Delhi, Mumbai, and Abu Dhabi.

While the other three flights managed to take off to Bengaluru after the weather improved, the Air India Express flight was grounded as the pilot had completed his duty hours and went for mandatory rest.

The passengers, who were not allowed to disembark initially, staged a protest, following which the airport authorities obtained special permission to conduct immigration and customs checks within the airport premises.

The passengers were then provided accommodation at hotels in Chennai.

According to airport officials, the passengers will be accommodated on alternative flights to Bengaluru or on the same flight after the pilot returns to duty. If it is the same flight, it is expected to depart later on November 10, officials said.