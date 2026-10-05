16 level crossings replaced with subways in Chennai railway division

Of the 16 subways commissioned so far, 11 were completed in 2025-26, and 5 between April and September, the Railway said in a statement. Each project has an estimated cost of about Rs 8 crore.



Most of the completed works are on the Arakkonam–Jolarpettai section, where subways have been commissioned at level crossings between Sevur and Katpadi, Latteri and Kavanur, Gudiyattam and Valathoor, and Jolarpettai and Somanayakkanpatti, among others.



Five more crossings were eliminated during the current financial year. These include crossings between Chitteri and Mahendravadi, Katpadi and Latteri, Arambakkam and Tada, Elavur and Arambakkam, and Kadambattur and Thiruvalangadu.