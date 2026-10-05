16 level crossings replaced with subways in Chennai railway division

CHENNAI: The Chennai Division of Southern Railway has replaced 16 level crossings with subways since April 2025, with five of the works completed during the first six months of the current financial year.
Of the 16 subways commissioned so far, 11 were completed in 2025-26, and 5 between April and September, the Railway said in a statement. Each project has an estimated cost of about Rs 8 crore.
Most of the completed works are on the Arakkonam–Jolarpettai section, where subways have been commissioned at level crossings between Sevur and Katpadi, Latteri and Kavanur, Gudiyattam and Valathoor, and Jolarpettai and Somanayakkanpatti, among others.
Five more crossings were eliminated during the current financial year. These include crossings between Chitteri and Mahendravadi, Katpadi and Latteri, Arambakkam and Tada, Elavur and Arambakkam, and Kadambattur and Thiruvalangadu.
The works also include level crossing (LC) 11A between Washermanpet and Korukkupet on the MGR Chennai Central–Gudur section and LC 109 between Perani and Vikravandi on the Chennai Egmore–Villupuram section.
Three more subways are under construction. These are at LC 57 at Latteri railway station yard, LC 20 between Tiruvallur and Kadambattur, and LC 28 between Tiruvallangadu and Arakkonam. All three have a target completion date of January 31, 2027, with an estimated cost of about Rs 8 crore each.