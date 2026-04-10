16 gamblers arrested in Besant Nagar raid, Rs.2.9 Lakh seized

CHENNAI: Acting on a tip-off, police from the Shastri Nagar station raided a flat in the Customs Quarters area of Besant Nagar on Thursday and arrested 16 people for gambling with cash.
The raid took place around dawn on April 9. Officers seized Rs.2,90,000 in cash and 52 playing card decks from the spot.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Kishore Kumar (34) from Tiruvanmiyur, Ravi Shankar (35) from Palavakkam, Krishnamurthy (55) from Saidapet, Sam Kumar (34) from Mylapore, Selvam (36) from S. Kolathur, and 11 others.
Police said the accused had rented the apartment specifically to play cards for money. All 16 were produced before a court on the same day and remanded.
A search is underway for the owner of the flat, who is wanted for questioning in connection with the case.