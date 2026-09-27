1,534 city schools cleared of waste in anti-dengue drive

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) cleared 8,351 kg of unwanted materials and discarded tyres from 1,534 educational institutions across the city on Saturday as part of an intensive dengue and fever prevention drive.
The drive covered 635 government and Corporation-run schools and 899 private schools across all 15 zones. Around 3,214 workers were deployed to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding spots on school premises.
Teams removed 7,419 kg of unwanted materials that could hold stagnant water and collected 932 kg of discarded tyres. As part of preventive measures against mosquito breeding, 262 fogging and larvicidal spraying machines were deployed across the campuses.
The GCC has now extended similar preventive drives to college campuses across the city. Civic officials have instructed school administrations to immediately remove stagnant rainwater, maintain sanitation standards and create awareness among students, teachers and parents about preventing vector-borne diseases.