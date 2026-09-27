1,534 city schools cleared of waste in anti-dengue drive

The drive covered 635 government and Corporation-run schools and 899 private schools across all 15 zones. Around 3,214 workers were deployed to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding spots on school premises.

Teams removed 7,419 kg of unwanted materials that could hold stagnant water and collected 932 kg of discarded tyres. As part of preventive measures against mosquito breeding, 262 fogging and larvicidal spraying machines were deployed across the campuses.