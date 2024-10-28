1,500 cops for Deepavali security in Avadi

CHENNAI: For Deepavali festivities on October 31, Avadi city police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure the safety and security of the public, who are expected to congregate in large numbers in market areas for buying crackers and other festive essentials.

Commissioner K Shankar has directed personnel to focus on crowd control, crime prevention, traffic regulation among other duties.

Temporary watchtowers have been installed in market areas to monitor crowds and CCTVs too have been installed at several places.

Special teams will be patrolling crowded bus stands in Poonamallee, Red Hills and at the Avadi railway station. Precautions have been taken to regulate traffic too, police said