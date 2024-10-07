150 vendors shifted to new fish market at Chennai's Marina Loop Road

CHENNAI: Nearly two months after the newly constructed modern fish market was inaugurated, the Greater Chennai Corporation on Monday shifted 150 fish vendors from the margins of the Loop Road in Marina to there.

After evicting the fish vendors, the civic body declared the area as a non-vending zone citing the order issued by the Madras High Court directing the authorities to remove encroachments from the road.

Though the fish market, which was constructed at a total cost of Rs 14 crore, was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on August 12, the Corporation started evicting the vendors from the road margin to the new market only now.

The market has 360 stalls with various facilities, including drinking water, electricity, toilets and sewage treatment plants. The local body has also constructed a parking lot for the customers who come to the market on two and four-wheelers.

See pics here: https://www.dtnext.in/web-stories/newly-constructed-fish-market-at-loop-road-in-chennai-578

However, the fishermen in the locality are not happy about being shunted out, fearing that their business would be impacted. "As we don't have any option and are tired of fighting over the issue repeatedly, we have agreed to shift to the newly constructed market. The width of the shops in the fish market is very limited, with space for only one person to stand at a time. But it is a safe place during the monsoon season, too,” said M Vaitheswari, a fish vendor.

What they fear is, she added, that the same would not be the same after this. “The majority of the people would buy fish on their way back home. Now, we don't think they would stop and visit the market," she added.

















A few vendors complained that the local body authorities did not hold discussions with them before shifting them to the fish market. They have sought the authorities to revoke the decision to designate Loop Road as a non-vending area.

"We have been selling fish for generations. The Corporation cannot take over the place and mark it as a non-vending zone. We have planned to send a representation to the government to consider the demand," said K Bharathi from Pattinapakkam, adding that another demand was not to hand over the market to private contractors for maintenance.

A senior official from Teynampet (zone 9) said allotments have been given to vendors who have been selling fish before the court order.

"We have planned to fix maintenance charges for fish stalls, which will be decided by the Corporation council. All the 360 stalls will be allotted within a month or two. The fishermen at Srinivasapuram requested for a separate fish market for their hamlet and steps have been taken for it," the official added.















