15-year-old ITI student found dead at home in Chennai's Alandur

The deceased, identified as Ajay (15), was the second son of Vijay and Sangeetha, residents of VOC Nagar in Alandur. He was studying at a private institution in St Thomas Mount.

According to police, Ajay had reportedly not attended ITI classes for nearly 15 days. On Monday morning, his parents advised him to attend classes regularly before leaving for work.

When his mother, Sangeetha, returned home around 6 pm, she found the house dark and the front door locked from inside. Despite repeated knocks, there was no response.

Neighbours told her that Ajay had remained inside the house throughout the day. She then went to the rear of the house and looked through a window, where she found him hanging.