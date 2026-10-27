15-year-old ITI student found dead at home in Chennai's Alandur

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old ITI student allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Alandur on Monday after his parents reportedly questioned him about skipping classes for the past 15 days.
The deceased, identified as Ajay (15), was the second son of Vijay and Sangeetha, residents of VOC Nagar in Alandur. He was studying at a private institution in St Thomas Mount.
According to police, Ajay had reportedly not attended ITI classes for nearly 15 days. On Monday morning, his parents advised him to attend classes regularly before leaving for work.
When his mother, Sangeetha, returned home around 6 pm, she found the house dark and the front door locked from inside. Despite repeated knocks, there was no response.
Neighbours told her that Ajay had remained inside the house throughout the day. She then went to the rear of the house and looked through a window, where she found him hanging.
The family, with the help of others, broke open the door and entered the house, but Ajay was already dead.
On receiving information, St Thomas Mount police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Tambaram Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.