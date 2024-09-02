15-year-old girl dies after eating noodles in Tiruchy's Ariyamangalam

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old girl, who cooked noodles and ate on Saturday night died on Sunday in Tiruchy's Ariyamangalam, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

It is reported that she liked eating noodles, and on Saturday night she ordered a pack of noodles online, cooked and ate.

According to media reports, She ate the noodles and consumed cool drinks along with it and the next day (Sunday) she was found dead.

The body is sent to Tiruchy Government Hospital for autopsy to know the exact cause of death.

Further details awaited.