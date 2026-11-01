1.5 kg of high-grade hydroponic ganja seized at Chennai airport

As he gave evasive answers, he was taken to the Customs office inside the airport for further examination. When officers searched his suitcase, they found 10 packets concealed inside. Upon opening them, they discovered approximately 1.5 kg of high-grade hydroponic ganja.

The consignment was seized, and the passenger was arrested. During interrogation, officials found that an international drug trafficking network had lured the man with the promise of a free trip abroad. He was sent from Chennai to Thailand and asked to return the following day with a suitcase containing the contraband.

The passenger, who had travelled abroad expecting a free flight, has now landed in a drug smuggling case. Customs officials have registered a case and are investigating to identify the members of the international drug trafficking network who recruited him for the operation.