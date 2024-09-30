15 areas earmarked in Chennai to dump construction debris, violators to pay heavy fine

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has allocated 15 places in the city to dump construction debris. Commissioner Kumaragurubaran instructed individuals and private organisations to dump the waste only in designated areas to avoid paying penalty.

To prevent illegal dumping of construction and demolition (C-D) waste in public places, private truck owners, individuals and private companies (engaged in waste collection) are required to follow regulations set by the city Corporation.

The local body has allocated 15 designated locations, with one site in each zone for disposing waste. Those found dumping debris in public places, vacant sites and near waterbodies will be penalised. The GCC has decided to levy fines ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per tonne to keep the city clean.

In addition, the civic body has privatised the collection of the construction waste in 7 zones – Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, and Adyar – illegally dumped in the city, and transport it to the designated places of the Corporation. The waste collected from the remaining eight zones is transported directly by the GCC to low-lying areas and other places.

Meanwhile, the GCC has collected a fine amount of Rs 2.05 lakh from individuals and shopkeepers, who had dumped garbage in and alongside waterbodies in Tondiarpet (Zone 4) including the Captain Cotton canal, and Vyasarpadi canal.















