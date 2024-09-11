140 sovereigns of gold reported missing from house in Mylapore

CHENNAI: At least 140 sovereigns of gold were reported missing from a house in Mylapore.

A businessman, Thangadurai (52), residing in Appar Swamy Koil Street, Mylapore, has reported a suspected theft of 140 sovereigns of gold jewellery from his house.

Thangadurai, who deals in real estate, discovered the theft when he checked his safe a few days ago.

He immediately filed a complaint with the Mylapore Police Station.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the theft.

They have questioned Thangadurai's friends and relatives who frequently visit his house.

The police are yet to identify the suspects and recover the stolen jewellery.

Police are also probing the possible involvement of servants in the house in the crime.