14-yr-old dead after being washed away by the Kollidam in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: A class 9 boy was washed away by the current at the Kollidam in Ariyalur on Saturday.

D Gajendran, a 14-year-old boy from Guruvadi village near Thirumanur, went for a bath in the Kollidam river on Friday late evening.

While taking a bath, he was washed away and went missing.

The people nearby were searching for him, but in vain. Subsequently, the villagers searched and rescued him and rushed him to the Guruvadi PHC, where he was declared dead.

Later, the body was sent for the post-mortem. The Thoothur police registered a case and are investigating.

