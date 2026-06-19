14-year-old boy dies as bike rams into earthmover in Chennai

When they were travelling on MGR Nagar Main Road in Manapakkam, the bike went out of control and crashed into an earthmover that had been parked on the roadside. Niranjan suffered severe head injuries and was found unconscious at the spot. Yogashri also sustained serious injuries in the accident.

The onlookers rushed to help the siblings and alerted the police and an ambulance. Both were taken to the Tambaram Government District Headquarters Hospital. However, doctors who examined Niranjan declared him dead. Yogashri is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The St Thomas Mount Traffic Investigation Wing police have registered a case, and further investigation is on.