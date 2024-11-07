14 sovereigns of gold stolen from teacher’s house in Tambaram

CHENNAI: In a daring daylight burglary, 14 sovereigns of gold jewellery was stolen from the residence of a school teacher near Tambaram.

The victim, Esther (39) is a teacher at a private school in Selaiyur and resides in a apartment in Agaramthen. Her husband is currently employed abroad.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when Esther, after sending her children to school, left for work. On returning in the evening, she was shocked to find her apartment door lock broken.

Inside, her belongings were strewn on the floor, and her cupboard had been forced open.

A closer inspection revealed that 14 sovereigns of gold jewellery kept in the cupboard were missing.

Esther filed a complaint at the Selaiyur police station and officials, accompanied by a forensic team, examined the scene, collected fingerprints, and have begun their search for the culprits.

The break-in in the apartment complex has left residents alarmed and raised concerns about safety in the area.