14 kg of ganja seized from youth at Thiruvottriyur railway station

CHENNAI: Railway police seized 14 kilograms of ganja from a youth at theThiruvottriyur Railway Station, and arrested him.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident occurred when the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express train had halted at the station. A youth carrying a suspicious-looking bag disembarked from the train and was seen walking along the platform.

When the railway police intercepted him and conducted a search, they found 14 kg of ganja concealed in the bag. The youth was promptly arrested, and the illegal substance was confiscated, the report added.

Further investigation revealed that the arrested individual, identified as Praveenraj (34), is a resident of Kaliamman Kovil Street, Kollidam, in Mayiladuthurai district.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to gather more details about the drug smuggling operation.