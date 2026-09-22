139.63 metric tonnes of waste recovered after idol immersions in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted a massive clean-up drive across five beaches, removing 139.63 metric tonnes of solid waste following the Vinayagar Chaturthi idol immersions on Saturday and Sunday. A total of 97 machines and 377 workers carried out the drive.
Overall, Palavakkam beach recorded the highest debris volume, generating 78,200 kg of waste from 704 statues. This breakdown included 57,100 kg of wooden pallets, 1,550 kg of dry waste, 3,700 kg of flower waste, 1,550 kg of wet waste, and 1,350 kg of food waste.
Meanwhile, Srinivasapuram in Pattinapakkam saw the largest gathering with 6,479 statues, generating 37,538 kg of waste. Kasimedu Fishing Harbour accounted for 1,645 statues and 13,693 kg of debris, Ennore recorded 2,485 statues and 9,711 kg of debris, and Tiruvottiyur handled 340 statues, yielding 493 kg of waste.
The collected waste comprised 84,690 kg of wooden pallets, 33,555 kg of dry materials, 16390 kg of flowers, 3,650 kg of wet waste, and 1,350 kg of food waste.
Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj directed an elaborate security arrangement to manage crowds and ensure safety. A total of 16,500 police personnel from Law and Order, Traffic, and Special Branch units were deployed alongside 2,000 Home Guards stationed along procession routes and immersion points.
Additionally, 2,080 police officers and police personnel from Avadi Police Commissionerate and 1,500 police officers and police personnel from Tambaram Police Commissionerate were deployed too and in total, 22,080 police officers and personnel were deployed for bandobust duty.
Immersion sites were equipped with temporary police control rooms and heavy machinery, including cranes, conveyor belts, and JCBs, alongside real-time monitoring using CCTVs and drones. Emergency preparedness was maintained with ambulances, fire engines, Coast Guard vessels, and boats manned by volunteer swimmers on standby throughout the event.
GCP said that apart from minor incidents of arguments between two groups in Triplicane, the immersion went off in a peaceful manner. GCP Commissioner A Amalraj inspected all the immersion points throughout the day and oversaw security arrangements.