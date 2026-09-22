139.63 metric tonnes of waste recovered after idol immersions in Chennai

Overall, Palavakkam beach recorded the highest debris volume, generating 78,200 kg of waste from 704 statues. This breakdown included 57,100 kg of wooden pallets, 1,550 kg of dry waste, 3,700 kg of flower waste, 1,550 kg of wet waste, and 1,350 kg of food waste.

Meanwhile, Srinivasapuram in Pattinapakkam saw the largest gathering with 6,479 statues, generating 37,538 kg of waste. Kasimedu Fishing Harbour accounted for 1,645 statues and 13,693 kg of debris, Ennore recorded 2,485 statues and 9,711 kg of debris, and Tiruvottiyur handled 340 statues, yielding 493 kg of waste.

The collected waste comprised 84,690 kg of wooden pallets, 33,555 kg of dry materials, 16390 kg of flowers, 3,650 kg of wet waste, and 1,350 kg of food waste.

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj directed an elaborate security arrangement to manage crowds and ensure safety. A total of 16,500 police personnel from Law and Order, Traffic, and Special Branch units were deployed alongside 2,000 Home Guards stationed along procession routes and immersion points.