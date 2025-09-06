130 male and 25 female cadets commissioned from OTA Chennai

CHENNAI: A total of 130 male and 25 female officer cadets were commissioned into the Indian Army at the passing out parade held at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, on Saturday. The event, conducted at the Parameswaran Drill Square, marked the completion of training for Short Service Commission (SSC)-120, SSC (Women)-34, and equivalent courses.

Along with them, nine male and 12 female cadets from nine friendly foreign countries also completed their training, reinforcing military cooperation across borders.

The parade was reviewed by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, who presented awards to outstanding cadets. The Sword of Honour and Silver Medal were awarded to ACA Raj Biswas, the OTA Gold Medal to AUO Parul Dhadwal, and the Bronze Medal to BUO Pranjal Dixit.

In his address, the Reviewing Officer commended the cadets and OTA staff, calling on the new officers to uphold service to the nation and pursue professional excellence.

The ceremony concluded with the pipping ceremony, where the newly commissioned officers were formally adorned with ranks and insignia. The cadets then pledged allegiance to the Constitution of India and their commitment to safeguarding the nation.