13 teens from northern states forced into child labour rescued from city railway stations

Of the 13, six were rescued at the Central station, 2 from Perambur station, and 5 from Egmore station.

As per sources, four boys have been repatriated within their families, while the rest are waiting for a legal guardian to accompany them. One of the staff told DT Next: “We conduct regular inspections at railway stations to rescue children (between 14 and 17 years) who come to Chennai for work. They tells us that they are visiting the city for leisure, but after a few enquiries, it’s proven otherwise.”