13 flights cancelled at Chennai airport due to bad weather and technical issues

CHENNAI: At least 13 flights were cancelled at the Chennai airport on Wednesday for various reasons.

According to a Thanthi TV report, heavy rains lashed various parts of Chennai including Central, Egmore, Purasawalkam, Kodambakkam, Nungambakkam, Marina Beach, Saidapet, Little Mount, Eakkattuthangal, Ashok Pillar, Guindy, Royapettah, Mylapore, Triplicane, Tiruvanmiyur, Adyar, Taramani, Velachery, Thoraipakkam, Palavakkam, Perungalathur, Vandalur, Kilambakkam, Alandur, etc.

The Spice Jet flight to Kochi, Air India Express flight to Thiruvananthapuram, Spice Jet flight to Shivamogga, Indigo Airlines flight to Madurai, Air India flight to Siliguri and Kolkata, and Indigo Airlines flight to Jaffna were cancelled.

Flights that were supposed to arrive from Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Madurai, Jaffna, Shivamogga, and Kolkata were also cancelled on Wednesday. As 13 services were cancelled at the last minute, passengers were shocked and unprepared as they had not received any prior information about it.

Airport sources said 9 services to Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, shivamogga, Siliguri, and Kolkata were cancelled due to administrative reasons. Two Madurai flights were cancelled due to a technical snag, and the Jaffna flights were cancelled due to bad weather.

Earlier, due to bad weather, the Indigo Airlines flight, which was supposed to land in Chennai with 152 passengers at 10 am was diverted to Bangalore. And, Chennai-Delhi, Mangalore-Chennai flights were also delayed by hours.

As many as 7 flights from Doha, Malaysia, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, and Delhi were unable to land and circled in the sky. After a short struggle, they landed one after the other. Also, flights from Dubai, Singapore, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Durgapur, Delhi, Coimbatore, Siliguri, and Pune were delayed. The Delhi flight was diverted to Bengaluru as it was unable to land in Chennai.