13 families with disabilities receive new homes via Rotary

CHENNAI: In a significant step toward inclusive community development, Rotary International District 3234’s ‘Happy Shelters’ team, in association with the Rotary Club of Chennai Suncity, handed over 13 newly constructed homes for visually and physically challenged families in Pakkam Village, Tiruvallur.
The housing initiative, completed at a total cost of Rs 70 lakh for 13 homes, was sponsored by Anjan Drug (P) Limited.
The homes handed over are part of a larger vision by the rotary district to construct 100 such homes in a phased manner. Each 350-square-foot home is designed for functionality and comfort, comprising a hall, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom.
To ensure long-term sustainability and independence, every household has been provided with a separate water tank and electricity connection. In an effort to promote a green environment, each family also received three fruit-bearing saplings — coconut, guava, and mango — donated by Pasumai Moorthy, director, Pasumai Amaippu.
The dedication ceremony was led by C Muthusamy Chinnasamy, chairman, Happy Shelters project. Extending thanks to C Kalaichelvan, director, Anjan Drug, he stated: “”This project goes beyond bricks and mortar; it’s about restoring dignity, hope, and opportunity. These homes were built on patta land with the cooperation and permission of the State government.”
The event was attended by key Rotary officials, including B Somesh, (President, RC Chennai Suncity), secretary AK Nathan, and community service director L Venkadaswamy.