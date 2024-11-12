12th International Engineering Sourcing Show to be held in Chennai from November 27 to 29

CHENNAI: More than 100 engineering products will be on display in the 12th International Engineering Sourcing Show (IESS) to be held here from November 27 to 29.

A decade of IESS has been an intersection of over 3,400 Indian exhibitors, 86,000+ global visitors, orchestrating over 7,000 precise B2B engagements, fostering enduring international trade relationships, 150+ seminars and 750+ speakers, symbolising a melting pot of ideas and innovation, showcasing 150+ engineering product categories, reflecting India's manufacturing versatility.

Nearly 38 Global Sourcing Meets from 14 countries illustrating India's commitment to International trade; Country Specific and State Specific Pavilions alongside Industrial Technology organisations crafting a vibrant exhibition tapestry; 23 Vendor Development Meets from 28 Indian organisations has been catalysing public-private synergy.

At a curtain raiser press meet on Tuesday, Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) Chairman Arun Garodia said circa 2017,2018, 2019, 2020, 2023 and now 2024 will witness IESS for the second time in one calendar year and for the fifth time in Chennai and seventh time in Tamil Nadu which validate the popularity of this largest Engineering Sourcing Show in India.

He said Indian engineering exports went past USD100 billion in exports for the first time in 2021-22 and expected that the same would happen in this financial year, too, as more foreign companies are looking to India as one of their main sourcing hubs.

Tamil Nadu is the the second largest contributor to India's GDP, third largest Exporting State and first in terms of number of Factories.

He said the 2024 edition brings four Industry Verticals under four Product Group Heads - Subcontract India, Innovation India, Watteg India and Industromech India covering over 100 Engineering products to be at display over the three days of the event.

Mr Raman Raghu, Regional Chairman (SR), EEPC India said the event would witness close to 50 stalwarts from leading leagues including TATA Steel, Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR), Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS), The Qatar Engineering Giant - Coastal Qatar; IIT Madras, CMTI,GeM, National Institute of Design (NID), E Mobility Society - SSEM; Largest Industrial Fair in Russia - INNOPROM 2025; WACA - Global On-Demand Manufacturing and Supply Chain Solutions Company), around 10,000 Hosted Trade Visitors, around 300 delegates from over 40 nations, Country/State Sessions, Sessions on Manufacturing Start Ups, Tech Talks, Smart Manufacturing Workshops, Global Sourcing Meets, Exporters Troubleshooting Clinic and much more.