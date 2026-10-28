12-year-old boy dies in Perumbakkam after falling from 4th floor of apartment

When the driver enquired, Diwan said that his father was also a government bus driver. The driver subsequently contacted Muneeswaran by phone and informed him about the incident. Muneeswaran went to Parry’s Corner, brought his son home and left for work shortly afterwards.

Before leaving, he scolded Diwan for falling asleep on the bus and travelling beyond his designated stop. After a while, Diwan went to the fourth floor of the apartment and fell to the ground. Hearing the noise, residents rushed to the spot and took the critically injured boy to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Perumbakkam police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Tambaram GH for a postmortem. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death and whether it’s a suicide.