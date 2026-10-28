12 Indigo flights operating between Chennai, Andhra cancelled

The cancelled departing flights include the Indigo service to Visakhapatnam scheduled for 5.25 am, 10.30 am, and 4 pm, Vijayawada at 7 am and 2.45 pm, and Rajahmundry at 2.35 pm. Additionally, 6 Indigo flights scheduled to arrive in Chennai from Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry were also cancelled.

The cancellation of 12 flights in a single day caused inconvenience to passengers travelling between Chennai and Andhra Pradesh. Passengers were advised to check their flight status with the airline before proceeding to the airport.