12 Indigo flights operating between Chennai, Andhra cancelled

CHENNAI: A total of 12 Indigo flights operating between Chennai and Andhra Pradesh were cancelled on Wednesday due to Cyclone Arnab.
Flight services connecting Chennai with Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry have been affected. Six departing flights from Chennai to the three destinations and six incoming flights from Andhra Pradesh to Chennai have been cancelled.
The cancelled departing flights include the Indigo service to Visakhapatnam scheduled for 5.25 am, 10.30 am, and 4 pm, Vijayawada at 7 am and 2.45 pm, and Rajahmundry at 2.35 pm. Additionally, 6 Indigo flights scheduled to arrive in Chennai from Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry were also cancelled.
The cancellation of 12 flights in a single day caused inconvenience to passengers travelling between Chennai and Andhra Pradesh. Passengers were advised to check their flight status with the airline before proceeding to the airport.