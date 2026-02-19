12-hour water supply cut in North Chennai on Feb 20

In view of the main pipe connection work to be carried out near JK Mahal, Red Hills Road, Madhavaram, the Tiruvottiyur water distribution station and Madhavaram booster water distribution station will be temporarily closed from 10 pm on February 20 to 10 am on February 21.

Supply will be suspended in the following areas in the Tiruvottiyur zone: Ernavur, Raja Shanmuga Nagar and Kargil Nagar and in the Manali zone: Manali New Town, Napalayam, Sadayankuppam, Dwaraka Nagar, Manali, and Nappalayam.