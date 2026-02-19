12-hour water supply cut in North Chennai on Feb 20

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) announced that the piped water supply would be suspended for 12 hours starting from February 20 in several areas in the Tiruvottiyur and Manali zones.
In view of the main pipe connection work to be carried out near JK Mahal, Red Hills Road, Madhavaram, the Tiruvottiyur water distribution station and Madhavaram booster water distribution station will be temporarily closed from 10 pm on February 20 to 10 am on February 21.
Supply will be suspended in the following areas in the Tiruvottiyur zone: Ernavur, Raja Shanmuga Nagar and Kargil Nagar and in the Manali zone: Manali New Town, Napalayam, Sadayankuppam, Dwaraka Nagar, Manali, and Nappalayam.
As a precaution, the board advised the public to store sufficient quantities of drinking water. To obtain water through trucks for emergency needs under the Dial for Water, the public can register on the website https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in.
The supply of drinking water via tankers to areas without piped connections or those experiencing low pressure will continue as usual, without interruption.