12 held in separate cases for meth, ganja possession across Chennai

CHENNAI: Police recovered 70 grams of methamphetamine and 6.8 kg of ganja and arrested 12 persons in separate cases across the city on Sunday.

In Padi, Puzhal police arrested S Venkatesh (41), of Thanjavur, and Govardhan Reddy (39), of Bengaluru based on a tip-off. They recovered 64 grams of methamphetamine and also seized Rs 6 lakh from them.

In another case, Washermanpet Police arrested two persons for alleged possession of methamphetamine on Sunday. One of the accused was already arrested for meth possession three years ago, police said.

The arrested persons were identified as Basheer Ahmed (51), of Royapuram and Harish Babu (50), of Valasaravakkam.

Based on a tip-off about the movement of methamphetamine near the CB Road subway, police intercepted a car and the occupants gave evasive replies. Police checked the vehicle and found six grams of methamphetamine meant for sale.

According to city police, Basheer Ahmed is a serial drug peddler and has cases against him in Velachery and Washermanpet police stations. Velachery police arrested Basheer in July 2021 for possession of methamphetamine, for which he was in jail for over six months. After coming out on bail, Basheer took to peddling again. Police are tracing his network.

Apart from meth seizures, police arrested eight persons including a minor boy, and seized 6.8 kg of ganja at CMBT, Koyembedu, and Poonamallee. The arrested are identified as Saravanan, Muthu, Vimal Raj, Gokul, Bharathiraja, Thirumalai, a minor boy, and Joseph alias Manda Dinesh.