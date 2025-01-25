At least 14 employees of the 108 helpline call center fall sick due to a suspected gas leak

CHENNAI: At least 14 employees including three females of GVK EMRI 108 ambulance health services were taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital on Saturday after the employees experienced itching, throat congestion, coughing, breathlessness and swooning due to a suspected gas leak from the air conditioner in the 108 helpline operations center.

Health minister Ma Subramanian visited the patients at the hospital and said that all of them are stable.

The incident occurred late afternoon on Saturday and the staff members of the 108 helpline were evacuated immediately to ensure that they are not affected due to the foul smelling gas leak from the air conditioner.

Health minister said that a total of 14 staff members were admitted to the hospital, one of them was admitted to intensive care unit due to breathlessness and is now moved out of ICU and he is now stable. A total of 13 people are under observation at the hospital after one of them was discharged. Others are expected to be discharged on Sunday post observation.

Selva Kumar, state head of operations, GVK EMRI said that considering the symptoms, the floor was immediately evacuated. The staff members who experienced difficultly in breathing were immediately sent to Government Royapettah Hospital to ensure that they are safe. All of them are stable and the operations are back to normal at the helpline operations call center," said Selva Kumar.