12 EMUs to be partially cancelled on Beach-Chengalpattu route on 2 days

The changes in the pattern are on November 17, 20, 21 and 24. During which a four-hour Line Block/Power Block will be in force from 11.40 am to 3.40 pm in the Chennai Beach–Villupuram section.

Around 94 EMU services operate on the route daily and the cancellations will affect selected services during the block period.

On November 20 and 24, trains departing Chennai Beach between 10.13 am and 1.45 pm and those leaving Chengalpattu between 11.50 am and 3 pm will face partial cancellations. Most of these services will be curtailed between Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu, while two services will operate only up to Kattankulathur.