12 EMUs to be partially cancelled on Beach-Chengalpattu route on 2 days

CHENNAI: Commuters travelling on the Beach–Chengalpattu suburban section will face disruptions on November 20 and 24, with 12 EMU services partially cancelled on each day, and two others fully cancelled, as Southern Railway undertakes engineering works at Chengalpattu Yard.
The changes in the pattern are on November 17, 20, 21 and 24. During which a four-hour Line Block/Power Block will be in force from 11.40 am to 3.40 pm in the Chennai Beach–Villupuram section.
Around 94 EMU services operate on the route daily and the cancellations will affect selected services during the block period.
On November 20 and 24, trains departing Chennai Beach between 10.13 am and 1.45 pm and those leaving Chengalpattu between 11.50 am and 3 pm will face partial cancellations. Most of these services will be curtailed between Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu, while two services will operate only up to Kattankulathur.
Additionally, the Tirumalpur–Chennai Beach EMU departing Tirumalpur at 11.05 am, and Chennai Beach–Chengalpattu EMU departing at 1 pm, will be fully cancelled on November 20 and 24.
On November 17 and 21, four services on each day will be partially cancelled between Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu. The services originating from Chengalpattu will operate only up to these stations.