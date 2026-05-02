11th century Mahavira sculpture found in Ramanathapuram, points to Jain trade network

The sculpture came to light following a tip-off from a police constable, Velmurugan, who alerted authorities to the presence of an ancient idol partially buried in the village. Members of the Chennai-based Ahimsa Walk group subsequently intervened to secure the artefact, with local resident Karuppanan and villagers assisting in constructing a temporary shrine to safeguard it.

V Rajaguru, a government school teacher and president of the Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation, who inspected the site, said the find was consistent with earlier discoveries indicating the presence of Jain settlements along key commercial corridors in the region. “Traces of Jainism, including Tirthankara sculptures, have been identified along major routes such as the East Coast corridor and arterial roads linking Ramanathapuram with Madurai, Kerala and Thondi,” he told DT Next.