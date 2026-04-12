119 from Manidhanaeyam Academy set to attend UPSC, TNPSC interviews

CHENNAI: A total of 26 candidates from Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy who cleared the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) preliminary and main examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are set to appear for the interview.
In addition, 93 candidates who cleared the Group I preliminary and main examinations conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) are also set to attend the interview.
The candidates met Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy founder Saidai Duraisamy and received his wishes.
Established in 2005, the academy run by Manidhanaeyam Charitable Trust offers free coaching to aspirants from economically and socially disadvantaged backgrounds. Over the past 20 years, more than 5,000 candidates have secured government jobs through the academy.