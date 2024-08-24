11-year-old boy tries to swing with saree, dies in freak accident in Villivakkam

CHENNAI: An eleven-year-old boy died in a freak accident at his house in Villivakkam on Friday when he attempted to make a swing with a saree and got his neck entangled.

The deceased boy was identified as M Gireesh.

He was a class 6 student at a private school.

Police said that his father, Manickam (38) is a private bank staff.

Only the boy's grandparents were at home when the incident happened.

The boy had climbed onto a chair to make the cloth swing when his neck got entangled.

Manickam who reached home found the boy hanging from the noose and secured him.

He was rushed to a a private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Later, his body was sent to the Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital for an autopsy.

The Villivakkam police registered a case and are investigating.