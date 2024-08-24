Begin typing your search...

    11-year-old boy tries to swing with saree, dies in freak accident in Villivakkam

    The boy had climbed onto a chair to make the cloth swing when his neck got entangled.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 Aug 2024 4:28 PM GMT
    11-year-old boy tries to swing with saree, dies in freak accident in Villivakkam
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: An eleven-year-old boy died in a freak accident at his house in Villivakkam on Friday when he attempted to make a swing with a saree and got his neck entangled.

    The deceased boy was identified as M Gireesh.

    He was a class 6 student at a private school.

    Police said that his father, Manickam (38) is a private bank staff.

    Only the boy's grandparents were at home when the incident happened.

    The boy had climbed onto a chair to make the cloth swing when his neck got entangled.

    Manickam who reached home found the boy hanging from the noose and secured him.

    He was rushed to a a private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

    Later, his body was sent to the Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital for an autopsy.

    The Villivakkam police registered a case and are investigating.

    ChennaiVillivakkamKilpauk Medical College11-year-old boy death
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick