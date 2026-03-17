11 months on, Airport-Kilambakkam Metro DPR still stuck with Centre

In a recent Right to Information (RTI) reply, MoHUA has confirmed the status of the report. This has raised eyebrows among the public as many point out, "While some Metro projects are approved in four to six months, the very crucial Airport to Kilambakkam Metro project is still under preliminary examination, causing a severe delay."

Dayanand Krishnan, a Geographic Information System (GIS) expert and transportation activist, who filed an RTI petition in February to the urban transport wing of MoHUA, said, "Other state Metro projects are approved in less than six months by the Ministry. However, there is a constant delay for Metro Rail projects in Tamil Nadu, like for Coimbatore and Madurai, which were eventually rejected."