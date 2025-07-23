11-month-old girl drowns in bucket at home in Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: An 11-month-old baby girl drowned after falling into a bucket of water in the bathroom of her home in Sriperumbudur on Tuesday morning.

The deceased, Divya, was the younger child of Shankar Das and Lakshmi, a couple from Salem district. The family, including their three-year-old son and Divya, was living in a rented house in Sriperumbudur. Shankar Das worked at a private factory in Oragadam.

According to police, the incident occurred when Shankar had left for work and Lakshmi was cooking in the kitchen. Divya, who had recently started walking, was playing and crawling around the house when she wandered into the bathroom. There, she accidentally fell headfirst into a plastic bucket filled with water and drowned.

After noticing her daughter was missing, Lakshmi searched the house and found Divya unconscious in the bucket. She rushed the baby to the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Sriperumbudur police have registered a case and are investigating further.