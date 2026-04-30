11 foot overbridges commissioned across Chennai Division in 2025–26

CHENNAI: Chennai Division of Southern Railway commissioned 11 foot overbridges (FOBs) across its network during the 2025–26 financial year, covering both major and smaller stations.
The new FOBs have been provided to enable movement between platforms without crossing tracks. One of the bridges has been built under the Amrit Station Scheme.
A 12 metre wide FOB was commissioned at Tiruttani in March 2026. The facility is intended to handle high passenger movement at the station, which sees heavy footfall, especially during peak periods.
Other FOBs have been installed at stations including Walajabad, Tirumalpur and Anavardikhanpettai, as well as at Chitteri, Mukundarayapuram, Pudi, Tiruvalam, Vepagunta, Ponpadi and Palur.