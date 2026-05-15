103 sovereign gold jewellery, cash stolen from locked house in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: Unidentified persons broke into a locked house at Nagesan Chettiar Nagar in Vadalur and stole 103 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 6 lakh in cash, police said.
Police said the house belongs to Velayutham (70), a retired general manager of a private company in the Ooty-Coonoor region, and his wife, Pasamalar. The couple had left for the United States on April 8 to visit their pregnant daughter-in-law.
Before leaving, Velayutham had handed over the house key to Poongavanam, the wife of his younger brother, who lives in Parvathipuram, and asked her to look after the house.
On Thursday morning, Poongavanam went to the house, cleaned it and locked it. Around 8 pm, when she returned, she found the front light switched off and heard a noise from inside.
She alerted neighbours and entered the house. They found the bureau in the bedroom broken open and 103 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 6 lakh missing.
Vadalur police inspected the spot after receiving information. Cuddalore SP Jayakumar also visited the house and conducted an inquiry.
Fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog were brought to the spot. The SP ordered the formation of a special team to trace and arrest the accused.
Velayutham’s son, Saravanakumar, has been working in the United States for the past 10 years. He married Suganya last year, and the couple has been living there. Suganya is in the advanced stage of pregnancy.