100 years on, Goschen Library in Chennai opens a new chapter

On most days, the silence inside Goschen Library is broken only by the turning of pages, the rustle of newspapers and the occasional movement of a chair. But there is something quite different. Alongside the old wooden tables and rows of books are charging points, study stations and high-speed Wi-Fi. A library that has stood in Chintadripet for nearly a century is learning to make room for a very different kind of reader.

The foundation stone of Goschen Library was laid on January 23, 1926. Named after Lady Goschen, wife of the then Governor of Madras, Viscount Goschen, it began as a space meant to encourage reading and learning in the neighbourhood of Chintadripet.

Now, after a major renovation this year, the library has been given a fresh lease of life without losing much of what made the old building distinctive. “Seeing many people come here and read, I feel everything is familiar, yet different,” says the librarian. Having spent a few years at the library, he says he feels a strong sense of belonging there. “I feel rooted to the ground. I feel I am a part of all this.”