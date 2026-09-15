100 years on, Goschen Library in Chennai opens a new chapter

CHENNAI: For a library that has witnessed a century of change, Goschen has an almost unchanged way of bringing people together - around a book, a newspaper or simply a quiet table.
On most days, the silence inside Goschen Library is broken only by the turning of pages, the rustle of newspapers and the occasional movement of a chair. But there is something quite different. Alongside the old wooden tables and rows of books are charging points, study stations and high-speed Wi-Fi. A library that has stood in Chintadripet for nearly a century is learning to make room for a very different kind of reader.
The foundation stone of Goschen Library was laid on January 23, 1926. Named after Lady Goschen, wife of the then Governor of Madras, Viscount Goschen, it began as a space meant to encourage reading and learning in the neighbourhood of Chintadripet.
Now, after a major renovation this year, the library has been given a fresh lease of life without losing much of what made the old building distinctive. “Seeing many people come here and read, I feel everything is familiar, yet different,” says the librarian. Having spent a few years at the library, he says he feels a strong sense of belonging there. “I feel rooted to the ground. I feel I am a part of all this.”
For a library that has stood for a century, that sense of belonging has been built over generations. The building may have changed, but for many who walk through its doors, Goschen still feels like the same old place. At one table, a young man is surrounded by notes, preparing for a medical entrance exam, and a few feet away, another reader watches a video on artificial intelligence.
For Briju, a NEET aspirant, Goschen has become a place where he can put in the long hours that exam preparation demands. The quiet surroundings, books and free Wi-Fi give him the space to stay focused. “When you are preparing for an exam like NEET, having a place where you can sit for hours without disturbance matters a lot. Goschen gives me that space, along with the books and Wi-Fi I need,” Briju says.
Anand, a video editor, comes to the library with a different learning goal. He uses the high-speed Wi-Fi to explore artificial intelligence and keep up with a field that is increasingly becoming part of his profession. “AI is changing the way we work in video editing, so I want to keep learning. The library gives me a quiet place and good internet where I can sit down and actually learn,” he says.
Restored for Rs 2.36 crore, the building retains its heritage character, from its neo-classical facade and traditional interiors to its teak beams, doors and windows. It now has three sections: for women, children and general reading. The shelves hold around 18,000 books, predominantly in Tamil, covering literature, history, economics and sociology, along with material for UPSC, NEET and JEE aspirants. More than 60 journals are also available.
The renovation has also expanded the library beyond its shelves. Three computers and high-speed internet bring digital learning into the space, while a conference hall with a seating capacity of more than 80 and an 83-inch television opens possibilities for discussions, programmes and other activities.
For the librarian, however, technology is only part of the story. “What matters the most is watching people return.”
A child discovering a book, a student preparing for an examination, a professional learning a new skill or an older reader settling down with a newspaper, all now share the same roof. That perhaps is the story of Goschen at 100. The building has changed, its readers have changed, but the habit of coming here, sitting down and spending time with something meaningful remains.