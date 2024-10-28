100 Feet Road collision: Speeding car driven by DMK man rams IAS officer's car, 4 motorcycles

CHENNAI: A car driven by a DMK functionary collided with several vehicles in Koyambedu on Sunday, including the car of an IAS officer, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Haribabu (43), a district secretary with the ruling party, was travelling towards Vadapalani on the 100 Feet Road in Koyambedu. While descending from the flyover, he lost control of his vehicle, crashing into a few motorcycles ahead of him, before ramming into the car of IAS officer Vijayalakshmi. In the impact, two two-wheelers and their riders got trapped under Haribabu's car.

Traffic police and bystanders rushed to rescue the trapped individuals from underneath the car and also removed the damaged vehicles from the scene. A total of six vehicles --- four two-wheelers and two cars including Haribabu's --- bore the brunt of the collision, the report added.

The injured commuters were transported to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. They were identified as Srinivasan (45), Vignesh (25), Krithika (35), and Venkatesh (45). Two of them are reported to be in critical condition.

Initial investigations revealed that Haribabu was speeding. He has been arrested.