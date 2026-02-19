Lift malfunction traps 10 women at Mylapore MRTS

CHENNAI: Ten women passengers were rescued after getting trapped in a malfunctioning lift at the Mylapore MRTS station on Wednesday night, triggering panic.
According to a Maalaimalar report, the incident occurred at the Mundakakanni Amman Kovil MRTS railway station in Mylapore, which is used daily by a large number of commuters. The station is equipped with a lift facility, frequently used by women and elderly passengers.
On Wednesday night, a group of women boarded the lift when it suddenly developed a technical snag and came to a halt midway. The 10 women inside were stranded, leading to anxious moments at the station.
Passengers alerted the fire and rescue services, following which personnel rushed to the spot. After removing the lift door, firefighters rescued the women one by one.
All the trapped passengers were brought out safely after nearly 20 minutes of efforts. The incident caused commotion at the station for over an hour.