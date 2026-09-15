1 in 3 groundwater samples in Chennai unsafe to drink: Study

The study, conducted by Prabu Babu and Saurabh Chandra Maury of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai — and published in the journal Applied Water Science on September 6, 2026 — evaluated groundwater samples from 39 wells using 12 critical quality parameters, including total dissolved solids, nitrates, calcium, sulphate, fluoride, and electrical conductivity. The samples were collected between January and December 2022, and obtained from the State Ground and Surface Water Resources Data Centre.

Among the 39 sampled areas, Taramani emerged as the most severely degraded location, registering a Water Quality Index (WQI) score of nearly 700 — more than double the maximum permissible safety threshold of 300 for drinking water.